Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo has been causing annoyance among his neighbours in Lisbon. The ongoing construction of his luxury mansion frustrates the locals, and they described the huge mansion as ‘looking like a hospital', reported by goal.com.

The project, which has been in progress for three years already, is expected to take at least another 12 months to complete. Initially estimated to cost £10 million ($13 million), the budget for the mansion has skyrocketed to £28 million ($36 million). This has led to dissatisfaction among locals who are unhappy with the current state of affairs and are concerned about the final appearance of the property. Residents in the area have voiced their frustrations, with one neighbor quoted in Look magazine saying, “They've been building for three years. The house is so big it looks like a hospital. My street has been closed for months, my garden is full of dust. All because of Pharaoh Ronaldo's pyramid.”

Ronaldo, who is currently playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, has been planning for the future with this expensive project in his homeland. It is believed that the 36-year-old intends to spend more time in his lavish Lisbon home once his illustrious playing career comes to a close. The mansion boasts luxurious features, including a giant glass swimming pool with an underwater walkway.

In addition to his Lisbon property, Ronaldo owns other opulent residences around the world. These include a luxury villa in Turin, Italy, where he spent three years playing for Juventus, a £4.8 million mansion on a gated estate on the outskirts of Madrid, and a seven-story apartment block on the island of Madeira, his hometown.

As construction continues on Cristiano Ronaldo's Lisbon mansion, the football icon remains focused on his career in Saudi Arabia. However, his long-term plans for his family's future involve enjoying the comforts of his impressive property in the Portuguese capital.