Sports fans are stirring following the viral interaction between Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Inter Miami CF star forward Lionel Messi.

Mahomes has been enjoying his offseason as he starts preparing for the upcoming 2025 NFL season. He looks to return to the throne after losing in Super Bowl 59 to the Philadelphia Eagles. It ended his title streak of two consecutive championships, third overall.

In the meantime, Mahomes caught up with Messi as they exchanged their respective jerseys. In the photo, Messi has the red Chiefs jersey while Mahomes has the soccer star's iconic Argentina jersey with blue and white stripes.

Fans came in droves to react to the two stars' interaction with one another. Here are some of their comments.

“How do we like this more than once,” one fan said.

“One dominates with his feet. The other with his left arm. Balance in the GOAT force,” another remarked.

“Amazing how tall Mahomes looks when standing by Messi! I Mahomes is like 5’10 or something, but now he looks like he’s 7’,” one commented.

“I’d say Mahomes is GOHG “greatest his generation” but still a ways off from GOAT status,” one stated.

“Only one GOAT in this picture and it isn’t Mahomes,” a fan said.

What's next for Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome.
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's a nice interaction for Patrick Mahomes to have with Lionel Messi in the offseason. However, it's clear that some fans don't see the two stars in the same category yet while acknowledging they are elite in their respective sport.

Messi is preparing for the upcoming 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, as Inter Miami CF will host the tournament opener on June 14. They will face Al Ahly with kickoff set for 8 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium.

In the meantime, Mahomes has a chip on his shoulder going into 2025. The Eagles took away his chance to three-peat in winning Super Bowls, so he and the Chiefs will have plenty of motivation for the upcoming campaign.