USWNT legends led the charge as the US Women secured their second straight championship at The Soccer Tournament, dominating the 7v7 competition in Cary, North Carolina. With a mix of veteran stars and young talent, they claimed the million-dollar prize after a commanding 3-0 win over Bumpy Pitch FC in the final.

At the heart of this championship run were familiar names. Carli Lloyd, Ali Krieger, Heather O'Reilly, and Allie Long brought years of international experience to the roster. Each of them had represented the USWNT on the world’s biggest stages, and at TST, they reunited with a new mission and delivered once again. Their leadership grounded the squad, guiding younger teammates while still flashing the skills that made them icons of the game.

Spotted some familiar faces out on the field at this year's @TST7v7 Tournament! pic.twitter.com/NtFKTqawZk — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) June 10, 2025

The final was all US Women from start to finish. Tessa Dellarose opened the scoring to break the early deadlock. Casey Lloyd followed with another goal, giving the team full control heading into Target Score Time.

In the decisive moment, U23 standout Evelyn Shores sealed the win. O'Reilly charged forward, drew defenders, and fed the ball to Shores, who smashed it home for the final goal. The celebration began as her teammates swarmed her on the pitch.

EVELYN SHORES SCORES THE ONE MILLION DOLLAR GOAL ASSISTED BY HEATHER O’REILLY!!!!!!! US WOMEN ARE YOUR TST 2025 WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS!!!!!!! BACK-TO-BACK!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/cUioB5xekx — TST (@TST7v7) June 10, 2025

Shores’ goal earned her the tournament’s golden fleece scarf, which grants lifetime entry to future TST competitions. More importantly, it was the million-dollar goal that capped off a perfect campaign.

For Lloyd, who retired from professional soccer in 2021, the tournament offered a chance to return to competitive action. Before the event, she expressed excitement to reunite with her former USWNT teammates and simply enjoy playing again. The chemistry within the squad was clear, as they moved seamlessly on the field with every match.

The US Women remained undefeated throughout the tournament. Their success reflected not only the experience on the field but also the leadership of head coach Kendall Fletcher, who is expecting a child in just a few weeks. The team credited Fletcher for guiding them through another title run.

This year’s TST women’s bracket featured sixteen teams, showing how much the tournament has expanded. With seven players per side, unlimited substitutions, no offsides, and non-stop action, the format continues to deliver fast-paced and exciting matches that keep fans fully engaged.

Each member of the 32-person roster and staff will bring home a share of the million-dollar prize. While the payout is satisfying, the real prize remains the title and the possibility of chasing a third straight championship next year.