As the upcoming 2025-26 MLS season approaches, clubs all over the world will have a chance to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup in an effort to determine the world's best private soccer club. Inter Miami CF may have the world's best player on their roster as both Lionel Messi and Adidas recently unveiled their upcoming third kit for the new season. They also dropped a lifestyle collection with a similar theme, including an all-new Adidas Gazelle colorway to match the look.

Lionel Messi is entering his third full season in the United States as the biggest player to ever grace the MLS since its inception in 1996. His arrival to each American city has been seen as a celebration and the ticket prices to see the world's best player have reflected the hype as a result.

Messi is also the face of Adidas soccer and has a lifetime contract with the brand to continue releasing his own signature cleats and lifestyle collections. Most recently, Messi and his sponsor unveiled Inter Miami's newest third kid for the upcoming season. Playing into the warm weather and clear blue water in his adopted home of Miami, the collection is now available via Adidas platforms.

Adidas x Lionel Messi x Inter Miami CF

#onfeetfriday — Lionel Messi heads to the FIFA Club World Cup in Inter Miami's new “Riptide” Kit and matching adidas Gazelle. pic.twitter.com/8922caYh1O — adidas alerts (@adidasalerts) June 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Messi debuts Inter Miami's new third kit and adidas collection 🩵🩷 pic.twitter.com/fxzNsEtK8W — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) June 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Departing from their typical Pink/Black emblem and color scheme, Inter Miami CF will wear an all-new “Riptide Blue” ensemble as their third option for the upcoming season. The kits will be all blue, complete with pinstripes in soft white along the sleeves and accented by pink Adidas stripes along the shoulders and a striped collar.

The kit itself will come complete with Adidas' vintage logo alongside the Inter Miami CF crest, hovering over their typical Royal Caribbean logo on the center chest. The shorts and remainder of the lifestyle collection will follow a similar theme for a new all-blue look.

The collection will also come with the introduction of yet another Adidas Gazelle silhouette, which Messi has collaborated on in the past. This colorway will feature a stunning Riptide Blue suede along the uppers, contrasted by a pink gum outsole to match the kits. The Adidas stripes and logos will be done in white to complete the cohesive look.

The Adidas x Lionel Messi x Inter Miami CF collection is now available for purchase via Adidas and select Adidas retailers. The kit is available in adult sizing for $100, while the Adidas Gazelle is up for $110 on various platforms, including the official MLS Store.

