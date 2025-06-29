Alex Cora and the Boston Red Sox got back on track with a dominant 15-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night.

Going into the matchup, the Red Sox were going through a rough six-game losing streak. They lost all three games against the Los Angeles Angels and fell in a 9-0 shutout to begin their series against the Blue Jays.

This motivated the Boston squad to snap out of it and dominate Toronto on both sides of the ball. They took a 9-1 lead after three innings and never looked back, returning to the win column with a solid victory.

Cora reflected on the win after the game, per team reporter Christopher Smith. He knew it was a necessary win but says that the ups and downs are natural throughout the long season.

“Obviously we needed it but we're not panicking. It's part of the season. You're going to win five in a row, six in a row. This is gonna happen. I think the timing of it — I think people made a bigger deal than what it is,” Cora said.

What's next for Alex Cora, Red Sox

Alex Cora and the Red Sox continue to navigate their way through a turbulent season, especially after the Rafael Devers trade in mid-June. They are 4-7 since the blockbuster deal.

Boston excelled on both sides throughout the blowout win over the Blue Jays. On offense, they landed 18 hits in 40 at-bats, including three home runs for the night. Wilyer Abreu, Romy Gonzalez and Ceddanne Rafaela were the players who hit the balls out of the park.

On defense, the Red Sox bullpen limited Toronto to just six hits in 34 at-bats. The pitcher who earned the win was Lucas Gioloto. He was on the mound for seven innings, striking out five batters while conceding six hits.

Boston improved to a 41-43 record on the season, holding the fourth spot of the AL East Division standings. They are four games behind the Blue Jays and 6.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Red Sox will prepare for their series finale against the Blue Jays. The contest will take place on June 29 at 1:55 p.m. ET.