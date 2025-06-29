With Jayson Tatum set to undergo a lengthy Achilles recovery, the Boston Celtics have made multiple huge moves to avoid luxury tax and second apron penalties. Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday have already been traded, with the likes of Derrick White and Jaylen Brown also being linked to moves.

However, in an offseason dominated by departures, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade has found value in the arrival of Anfernee Simons. The Celtics received the 26-year-old guard alongside two second-round draft picks, a move estimated to have saved the team around $40 million in tax.

However, Wade praised Simons’ scoring ability, referencing how he averaged 19.6 points per game last season, which was also his lowest points average in the last three campaigns.

“What I love about the Celtics is getting this young guy who can fill it up. Anfernee can fill it up. We know that I think he averaged almost 20 points per game. We know he can do it in bunches,” Wade said on Wy Network. As a matter of fact, he sees similarities between Simons and Damian Lillard, arguably the best-ever player in Trail Blazers’ history.

“He has a lot of Dame in him. Obviously, Dame was his mentor. So I loved the fact that they just grabbed a young fella' to insert some energy into that team, not knowing what Jayson Tatum's going to be next year or what Jaylen Brown's going to be,” he said.

And while Simons may have the potential to help Boston in what is set to be a difficult year, Brad Stevens’ team may not be done making money-saving moves.

Celtics looking to flip Anfernee Simons?

Anfernee Simons joins Boston on an expiring contract, which ends at the conclusion of next season, for which he is owed more than $27 million. And while Wade may want to see Simons succeed with the Celtics, Stevens may have other plans.

The Cs are actively looking to shed further salary. They are currently $4.6 million below the second apron and shedding Simons’ contract, therefore has immediate appeal, as per Jay King of The Athletic.

Hence, even if Simons is now a Boston player, he may find himself traded again just days after making leaving Portland.