With the NBA free agency period set to begin next week, the Los Angeles Lakers don’t have much in terms of salary cap room to spend. It’s been well-documented that the Lakers are heading into the offseason looking to address their center issues. While a trade is the most likely avenue for the Lakers to add a starting center, they could use a free agency signing to add a backup center to the roster.

But while the Lakers’ center woes are obvious, the team has other potential needs as well to build a contending roster. It’s not a given that Dorian Finney-Smith returns to the team. The veteran forward played a major role for the Lakers after being acquired in a December trade. He has a player option on his contract and could potentially draw interest from opposing teams, as per Jacob Rude of Silver Screen and Roll.

Finney-Smith has until Sunday to decide on his player option. In the event that he leaves in free agency, the Lakers would need help on the wing as well. That’s where free agency can come in to play. With a good front office, teams can find bargains with minimum free agency signings, and that’s exactly what the Lakers can do.

Lakers should target Javonte Green in free agency



Even if Finney-Smith does not leave the Lakers in free agency, targeting a good bench wing is not a bad idea. One good option for the Lakers who will likely come at a minimum deal is Javonte Green. Green is almost like Finney-Smith-lite. While not as good of a shooter from three-point range, Green brings similar intangibles to the court.

Green carved out his path to the NBA after going undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft. He played overseas in Spain and Germany from 2015-2019 before finally breaking into the NBA with the Boston Celtics ahead of the 2019-20 season. Since then, he’s played for the Celtics, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans and most recently the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Green has become a tough defensive player who brings energy and intensity wherever he goes. He may be a little undersized for a wing at 6 feet 4 inches, but he makes up for it with his tenacity. He is a strong presence on the glass as well.

Part of building a roster for the Lakers front office is adding players who fit well alongside Luka Doncic. Athletes, finishers and three-point shooters are best running the floor with Doncic. Green fits the bill in each category. He holds a career average of 33.8 percent shooting from the three-point line, with a career-high of 37 percent which he reached three different seasons. He was shooting 35.2 percent from distance early last season with the Pelicans.

Green’s role in the playoffs with the Cavaliers was limited after signing as a free agent following a contract buyout from the Pelicans. But he’s only 31-years-old and still capable of being a quality role player. And as mentioned before, he would come relatively cheap.

There’s a big enough sample size to suggest the Lakers did well last season with Finney-Smith in the starting lineup. Regardless of whether or not he ends up coming back to the team for the 2025-26 season, adding a player who is in the same mold is not a bad idea. Signing Green has the potential to be one of those under-the-radar, but sneaky-good free agent signings.