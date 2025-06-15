Amid tensions and protests escalating in Los Angeles, Angel City FC is taking a stand with a bold message in support of the city. The NWSL club created merchandise to raise money for those in their local L.A. community and distributed 10,000 “Immigrant City Football Club” t-shirts to fans at Angel City's June 14 match against the North Carolina Courage.

The shirts, which included the phrase “Los Angeles is for Everyone” written on the back in English and Spanish, also came with a card that solidified Angel City FC's official position on the matter and detailed the intent behind the organization's move.

“At Angel City, we believe in the power of belonging. We know that Los Angeles is stronger because of its diversity and the people and the families who shape it, love it, and call it home,” the message began.

“The fabric of this city is made of immigrants. Football does not exist without immigrants. This club does not exist without immigrants. This is our home. This is L.A. This is Immigrant City,” the card concluded.

Standout midfielder Madison Hammond added her personal thoughts to the team's statement when speaking with the media, commenting on how she feels about being a part of the NWSL club and its initiative.

“At this club, you have an opportunity to engage with a community that is so inspirational back to us, and our job is to inspire the community around us,” Hammond said.

“I think that it's something that is a big privilege to have because a lot of work has gone into creating this space, and it didn't happen in a vacuum; it didn't happen overnight.”

💬 @gohaamm on the LA community. Quote of the Match | @CarMax pic.twitter.com/uYRHEXfiDz — Angel City FC (@weareangelcity) June 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Angel City FC‘s support for the city of Los Angeles during these turbulent events shows the power of sports and the influence organizations have within their local communities.