Landon Donovan has always worn his heart on his sleeve, and this week, he made sure the next generation of USMNT players heard him loud and clear.

While covering the UEFA Nations League Final between Spain and Portugal, Donovan couldn’t help but compare the fire shown by the Portuguese side to what he feels is missing from the U.S. men’s squad heading into the Gold Cup.

Watching Cristiano Ronaldo fight through pain at 40 years old struck a nerve. Ronaldo had played a long season and still showed up for his country, pushing through until he picked up a knock. That image stayed with Donovan as he turned his attention to the U.S. players choosing to sit this one out.

“This is what it means to represent your country,” Donovan said on air. “If you don’t want to take it seriously as a professional soccer player and someone who gets the opportunity to wear the jersey, then don’t come in.”

"This is what it means to represent your country." Landon Donovan goes OFF on USMNT players sitting out from international duty.

He didn’t hold back. “I can’t help but think about our guys on vacation, not wanting to play in the Gold Cup. It’s pissing me off.”

The USMNT roster for this summer’s tournament will be without several big names. Christian Pulisic is taking time off after a heavy club season. Weston McKennie and Tim Weah are tied up with Juventus. Gio Reyna is staying with Borussia Dortmund. Yunus Musah and Folarin Balogun are also sitting out, along with Sergiño Dest, Antonee Robinson, and goalkeeper Zack Steffen, due to recovery or injury.

Instead, the Gold Cup squad will feature a mix of MLS standouts and emerging young talent, with some players earning their first-ever call-ups. Donovan isn’t against resting when needed, but what he’s looking for is hunger, pride, and commitment to the national team badge.

After the match, Portugal’s Bruno Fernandes was asked how players find the strength to keep playing through long seasons. His answer was simple: playing for your country is a dream. Donovan loved that and circled back to the USMNT.

“We don’t have enough of that,” the 43-year-old former forward said. “We need more of that leading into the Gold Cup and World Cup. Our fans feel it every day. They want their players to feel it too.”

Donovan earned 157 caps for the USMNT, scored 57 goals, and assisted 58 more. He led the team in four Gold Cups and played in three World Cups. He knows what the jersey means.

And right now, he wants the next generation to show they understand it too.