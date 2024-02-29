Kalen DeBoer is now the new head honcho in the Alabama football program. But, this did not stop Crimson Tide fans from pondering about ‘what-if' scenarios. One of which involved Nick Saban passing the keys to the storied college football team to Dabo Swinney. The Clemson football coach has gotten more beloved in his role but never shut the doors officially on coming back to Tuscaloosa.
A big sign that Dabo Swinney was not going to be the one to inherit the Alabama football program was his extension. He inked a 10-year deal with the Clemson football squad that is worth $115 million. What prevented him from taking Nick Saban's place was the high buyout price if he did join the Crimson Tide.
Moreover, he did outline that he is well and content with the Tigers and their program's trajectory, via Chapel Fowler of The State.
“I’m happy for Alabama. I love Alabama. That’ll never change. But I love Clemson, too, and I’m happy with my job. And I’m happy for Coach Saban, had a great conversation with him. What we talked about will stay between us but just focus on what I’m doing,” he said about coming back to the Alabama football program.
Since he has now dispelled those rumors, his tenure with the Clemson football squad will continue. Swinney does have a lot of work to do to get back into national title contention. They did not make the College Football Playoff last year after just churning out nine wins while losing four games in the ACC. The silver lining was that they notched the Gator Bowl to end their season.
The Alabama football offseason so far…
Kalen DeBoer started out the preparation for fall well. He got Nick Sheridan to take over as the offensive coordinator. To add some familiarity within his system, he brought along JaMarcus Shepard who will also be co-offensive coordinator for the Alabama football program.
On the recruitment side of things, the Crimson Tide already have their eyes set on players like Anthony Sacca, Josiah Sharma, Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, and Marcus Harris. All is going well for the Alabama football program after the huge departures.