Kalen DeBoer continues turning Tuscaloosa into Seattle southeast. The first-year Alabama football coach on Friday announced the hiring of former Washington colleague Courtney Morgan as the Crimson Tide's new general manager.
“Courtney is such an important part of our program,” DeBoer said, per Charlie Potter of BamaOnline.com. “He has great relationships across the country and is an essential part of helping us recruit and evaluate talent both at the high school level and in the transfer portal. Courtney is an important pillar in what we are trying to accomplish at Alabama, and I am very excited to be able to bring him to Tuscaloosa.”
Morgan will manage Alabama's roster while also overseeing daily operations of the program's personnel and recruiting departments, in addition to supervising internal brand management. He held a similar role under DeBoer at Washington for the last two seasons, where he served as the Huskies' general manager and director of player personnel.
Morgan, who played offensive line at Michigan from 1999-2003, was the Wolverines' general manager for the 2021 season before DeBoer brought him to Washington. He worked under DeBoer in the same capacity at Fresno State in 2020, and has prior experience in the player development realm with UCLA.
“I love working for Coach DeBoer and I am looking forward to continuing the standard that Alabama football has set,” Morgan said. “Everyone on this staff has the same common goal, and we believe in Coach DeBoer’s process of what it takes to win. Trust and hard work are such an important part of success and I’m always ready to go to work and I completely trust Coach DeBoer approach to building a program.”
DeBoer, 49, was hired as Nick Saban's successor in Tuscaloosa shortly after the legendary coach announced his retirement after the College Football Playoff. Though Alabama has lost a handful of key contributors to the NFL Draft and transfer portal, the Crimson Tide—led by returning star quarterback Jalen Milroe—nevertheless expect to compete for the national championship during DeBoer's debut campaign in 2024.