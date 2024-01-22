Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program should target Jabbar Muhammad and Kyle Moretti in the transfer portal.

The Clemson Tigers are not known for making a ton of noise in the college football transfer portal, but that isn't to say they haven't tried. They have tried to get in on a number of players who entered the portal, but even with a renowned effort to try to land players out of the portal, head coach Dabo Swinney has yet to add a single player to his roster via the portal. None. Zilch.

Clemson Transfer Portal pickups since 2021 2024 Class (#16 Overall Nationally)

• 0

2023 Class (#15 Overall Nationally)

• 3⭐️ Paul Tyson (ASU➡️Clemson)

2022 Class (#14 Overall Nationally)

• 3⭐️ Hunter Johnson (Northwestern➡️Clemson)

2021 Class (#5 Nationally)

• 2⭐️ Blackmon… pic.twitter.com/FzGZYChLjC — College Football Report (@CFBRep) January 20, 2024

Luckily for Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program, there is still time for them to add a couple of impact players to their team via the portal. This late series of coaching movements that was precipitated by Nick Saban's retirement as head coach of the University of Alabama has spawned a new wave of players entering the transfer portal. Clemson has not been able to make a big splash out of the portal yet, but perhaps the competition for these players won't be as robust now that most teams have exhausted all they can out of the portal. There are a couple of players, in particular, that the Tigers should look at and pursue to help them in 2024.

Jabbar Muhammad, Cornerback

Arguably the best player that is available in the portal at the moment is Washington cornerback Jabbar Muhammad. Muhammad hit the portal after Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer left Seattle for Tuscaloosa to take over for Nick Saban at the University of Alabama. While Texas is considered the favorite for Muhammad by On3.com, Clemson should be going hard after Muhammad for a multitude of reasons. For one, Muhammad is very good. Not only was he not tested very often, but he routinely put the clamps down when he was.

Washington CB Jabbar Muhammad this season: 🟣 576 Coverage Snaps

🟣 2 TDs Allowed

🟣 3 INTs | 11 PBUs

🟣 62.3 Passer Rating Allowed pic.twitter.com/X76R0yYinJ — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 6, 2024

Washington played a ton of great receivers this season, including Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell (Texas), Troy Franklin and Tez Johnson twice (Oregon), and Elic Ayomanor (Stanford), among others. Muhammad was matched up with plenty of them. He more than held his own in those matchups and the numbers above confirm it. The film confirms the numbers too.

Jabbar Muhammad vs Troy Franklin🍿 pic.twitter.com/ti7JzVeVDw — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 2, 2023

Muhammad would elevate any program he commits to. But Clemson football needs to find a way to get in the conversation because they are going to need a corner. Nate Wiggins was also a standout and shutdown corner this season, but he is leaving Clemson to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft, where he projects to be a first-round pick. The Tigers are going to need to find a replacement for him, and they clearly have yet to do so in the portal. Jabbar Muhammad is the best corner in the portal at the moment. He can be their replacement for Wiggins and help Clemson's secondary not miss a beat. They have to pounce on this opportunity before it is too late.

Kyle Moretti, Linebacker

Nate Wiggins isn't the only player from Clemson's defense they are losing to the 2024 NFL Draft. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is also declaring for the draft. Unlike Wiggins, Trotter is projected to be a second-round pick, but regardless, Clemson is going to need to find someone who can fill his shoes. An under-the-radar candidate to do so? What about Central Michigan's Kyle Moretti?

Moretti's 2023 season was cut a bit short by injury, but he was still very productive. In nine games, he put up 65 total tackles, which was one off the team lead despite missing three games. Moretti did lead the team in tackles in 2022 with 92 of them and was third on the team in sacks with three. Moretti is not the biggest name in the transfer portal at the moment, but he can help Clemson in 2024.