It's not always the case that massive hype ends up delivering. That's the case for players. And that's the case for games. On Saturday night, in what was certainly the most anticipated game of the first month of the college football season, for three quarters it looked like Georgia vs. Alabama wouldn't live up to the hype. Alabama took a 28-point lead and looked like they'd turn what many believed would be a high-stakes, back-and-forth battle into a laugher.

Slowly but surely, however, the Bulldogs continued to creep back into the game. Down 30-7 at halftime. Down 30-15 at the end of the 3rd quarter. And finally, with two and a half minutes to go, Carson Beck connected with Dillon Bell on a 67-yard touchdown pass to give Georgia a 34-33 lead in front of a stunned crowd at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

And then, in what seemed like a blink of an eye, Jalen Milroe and Ryan Williams responded in spectacular fashion.

In real time, Georgia's lead evaporated in about five minutes. In game time, only 13 seconds had ticked off the clock. But for the 17-year-old freshman receiver, this moment lasted an eternity.

“I was like ‘I can’t get tackled,’ so I did a spin move,” Williams said after the game while speaking with reporters, per Ross Dellenger of Yahoo! Sports. “It was like slow motion.”

It may have felt like slow motion for Ryan Williams, but in real time, after Williams hit the “B” button to spin away from two Georgia defenders, he was able to turn on the jets and sprint down the sideline to give Alabama the lead for good.

For Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama football program, this is a program defining win very early on in his tenure as the Crimson Tide's head coach. Georgia has been knocking on the door in the SEC for years, looking to supplant Alabama as the conference's top program. When Nick Saban retired at the end of the 2023 season, it felt like the door was not just cracked open for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, but ready to be knocked down. For at least one night, Kalen DeBoer's team shut that door.

For Ryan Williams, this win, and this moment, is a coronation. Before reclassifying from the 2025 class and becoming eligible ahead of the 2024 season, Williams had made history in the state of Alabama, becoming the first player ever to be named Alabama Mr. Football two times. Through the first three games of the season, Williams looked like he was well worth the hype.

Against Georgia, Ryan Williams proved it.