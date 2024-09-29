There was a time when the most important part of Nick Saban's week was Alabama football. He'd spend all week watching tape, talking about the game in media hits, and coaching up the youth on how to best attack whatever team the Crimson Tide had on the schedule.

But now that the NCAA legend has retired from coaching to focus on a new career in media punditry? Well, for the first time since 2007, and really since he began his coaching career all the way back in 1973, Saban looks downright board in Tuscaloosa, with pictures of his mid-game reaction currently having fans buzzing online.

Expand Tweet

Now granted, maybe that was just a single second of a more exciting evening for the Crimson Tide's former head coach; maybe he was actually having so much fun he just needed a second to compose himself, and what fans saw was a moment of respite, instead of a lasting trend? Alternatively, maybe Saban was bored because the game wasn't particularly close at the moment, as the Crimson Tide held a 30-7 lead heading into the half against Georgia.

Or maybe, just maybe, after spending parts of six decades coaching the sport, having to watch it without having a finger on the proverbial trigger is like watching someone else play video games, in that it could be somewhat fun but doesn't exactly have the same level of engagement as actually holding the controller and doing the job yourself. For better or worse, Saban is no longer calling the shots at Alabama, and while he may never have to buy a beer again in 75 percent of the Yellowhammer State, he won't be the one giving Jalen Milroe advice on the best way to attack a Cover 2 or giving a team a pep talk in the locker room. For a lifelong coach who turns 73 in October, that must be a weird adjustment to watch Alabama football from a luxury suite indeed.