The Alabama football program engaged in a roller-coaster game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night. Under the leadership of Jalen Milroe, Alabama had a commanding lead on the Bulldogs at the start of the game. However, Georgia stormed back and regained a one-point lead towards the end of the fourth quarter. Freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams made sure the Crimson Tide had another chance though, setting Tuscaloosa on fire with a clutch touchdown.

With 2:30 left in the game, Alabama had the ball in a first-and-10 situation down 34-33. Jalen Milroe took the snap and decided to take a chance by lobbing the ball up to Ryan Williams, who had just one Georgia defender on him at the time. Williams turned around and made the catch, but he was not finished.

Williams juked out his original defender and broke past Georgia's safety to score a TD and give the Bulldogs the 40-34 advantage. Of course, the crowd went wild at the scene:

Expand Tweet

Alabama held onto their lead to beat the No. 2-ranked Georgia football squad 41-34. Fans on X gave Williams high praise amid his much-needed end-of-game performance:

“Kid is generational wow. Only 17 and shredding one of the best defenses in football in crunch time like nothing,” one fan commented.

“That’s one of the nastiest touchdowns I’ve ever seen,” another fan added.

“That was one of the most athletic things we’ve ever seen,” another user commented.

Other fans displayed a simple appreciation for the thrilling end to the game:

“ABSOLUTE CINEMA,” one fan asserted.

Ryan Williams ended the game with 177 yards and one TD on just 6 catches. Meanwhile, his offensive counterpart Jalen Milroe threw for 374 passing yards and two TDs. Milroe also totaled 117 rushing yards and two rushing TDs.

The Crimson Tide stayed undefeated with their win on Saturday, while the Bulldogs took their first loss of the season.