Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is betting on himself ahead of what could be a pivotal season for both his career and the franchise. According to multiple NBA executives cited by ESPN, guard Reaves is expected to command upwards of $30 million annually when he becomes an unrestricted free agent next offseason. It’s a staggering leap for a Reaves, player who entered the league as an undrafted free agent just four years ago.

Reaves, 27, declined a four-year, $89.2 million maximum contract extension from the Lakers earlier this offseason. The offer was the most Los Angeles could extend under current salary rules. The decision is not believed to reflect any rift with the Lakers organization. Reaves has repeatedly expressed a desire to remain in Los Angeles long term.

“I'm not worried about it,” Reaves said at his annual youth camp in Arkansas. “I want to be in L.A. [and] I want to play my whole career in L.A. I love it there.”

Reaves, a former undrafted free agent, is coming off the most productive season of his NBA career. Last season, he averaged 20.2 points and 5.8 assists while shooting 46% from the field and 37% from three-point range over 73 games.

The Lakers are betting on keeping Austin Reaves, despite his flaws

Article Continues Below

Reaves ‘ emergence as a playmaking guard and 3-point threat makes him a natural fit alongside Doncic, as the Lakers shape a new backcourt duo. Though a key piece of the Lakers’ young core, Reaves struggled in the playoffs. He shot just 31.9% from beyond the arc in Los Angeles’ first-round loss to Minnesota. With that in mind, one Western Conference assistant coach told ESPN that this upcoming season will be a major test of Reaves’ long-term viability.

“This is a big season for him,” one Western Conference assistant coach said. “He'd better bring it in the playoffs, because he's got to be good enough [to pair with Doncic].”

The Lakers are expected to have significant cap flexibility and multiple first-round picks next summer. With that in mind, general manager Rob Pelinka faces a critical offseason. Whether Reaves proves worthy of a top-tier deal in the postseason may ultimately shape the direction of the franchise.