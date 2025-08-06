As the Los Angeles Lakers look to solidify their future around Luka Doncic, ESPN’s Bobby Marks outlined an “ideal” long-term strategy in a recent report — one that hinges on preserving financial flexibility for the 2027 offseason. While the approach may offer significant upside, it also presents substantial risks under the NBA’s current collective bargaining agreement.

Doncic, who recently signed a three-year, $165 million contract extension with the Lakers, is set to be the centerpiece of the franchise’s next era. Despite pairing the 26-year-old with veteran LeBron James for the upcoming season, the Lakers have reportedly avoided long-term commitments in trades, instead aiming to create approximately $100 million in cap space by the summer of 2027.

“An ideal situation is to parlay the expiring contracts into players who can help now and next season, even if that means having no cap space for the first time since 2019,” Marks wrote. “That would put the Lakers in a position to have close to $100 million in cap space in 2027.”

The list of potential free agents that offseason is impressive. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Karl-Anthony Towns, Donovan Mitchell, and former Lakers big man Anthony Davis are all eligible to enter free agency that year. Combined with the draw of Los Angeles, a retooled front office, and Doncic’s star power, the Lakers are hoping to position themselves as a premier free-agent destination.

Lakers’ $100 million plan to build around Luka Doncic faces uncertainty amid new CBA trends

Marks pointed to the franchise’s prior success during the 2018 and 2019 offseasons as a blueprint. That period saw the Lakers land LeBron James and execute a blockbuster trade for Davis, followed by key signings like Danny Green, Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Alex Caruso. The roster went on to win the 2020 NBA championship during the league’s bubble restart.

However, under the current collective bargaining agreement, pursuing cap space has become a far less reliable route. Players are now incentivized to sign lucrative extensions with their current teams, diminishing the likelihood of star movement via free agency.

“This summer could have seen Antetokounmpo, Mitchell, Davis, Caruso, Lauri Markkanen, Damian Lillard, Jimmy Butler III, Rudy Gobert, Brandon Ingram, Derrick White and Ivica Zubac become free agents,” Marks wrote. “Instead, each signed long-term extensions.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver confirmed this trend during summer league, noting that the league’s financial structure favors continuity.

“The mechanism of the collective bargaining agreement was very clear: We are trying to give incumbent teams an advantage to draft, develop and keep players,” Silver said. “Doesn't mean there's no free agency; but in many cases, you have situations where players are electing to stay in those markets.”

For the Lakers, the strategy of holding out for 2027 star power may offer a clear direction — but it comes with no guarantees. If the marquee players remain with their current teams, Los Angeles could be left with cap space and limited options around Doncic.