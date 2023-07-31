To this day, Allen Iverson‘s Reebok sneakers are among the most popular in the brand's footwear catalog. His “Question” and “Answer” models are still worn widely on the streets and fans can't seem to get enough of the new colorways. Continuing their relationship with lifestyle retailer Packer, the Reebok Question Mid will receive its own exclusive drop. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases!

Founded in 1907, Packer Shoes is a retail store that originated in Yonkers, New York. They specialize in footwear, activewear, and lifestyle brands for fashion-meets-function minded people. Today, they're a massive online presence and constantly turn out collaborations with New Era, New Balance, and many more. They've been a strong supporter of Iverson's Reebok line and have a number of exclusive collaborations together. This latest release will be a clean-cut, classic colorway on a fan-favorite silhouette.

Packer x Reebok Question Mid "Burgundy" Releases August 4th 🍷 https://t.co/f3VxPNHd1g pic.twitter.com/rnxe2R5icE — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) July 31, 2023

Packer x Reebok Question Mid 🍷 pic.twitter.com/rsjkzeAAMN — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) July 31, 2023

Introducing the Packer x Reebok Question Mid “Burgundy.” The silhouette is nothing new for true Iverson fans and features a clean white leather throughout the upper. The white extends through the midsole and is completely by the patented icy-blue outsole typical with this model. Beautiful Burgundy suede is draped over the toe-cap and on the heel of the shoe. Subtle hits of that same red appear on the Reebok logos through the tongue and eyelets.

The Reebok “Question” logo is seen on the back, accompanied by Allen Iverson's “3” on the bottom heel of the shoe. The insoles feature a collaborative design between Reebok and Packer shoes. The collection comes complete with an exclusive t-shirt and a one-of-a-kind gold AI pendant. With this being a Packer collab, expect nothing but the highest quality in materials on these shoes.

The shoes are set to release August 4th, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET on Packershoes.com and in-store at their locations. The price tag is set at $160 and it's a must-have for any Allen Iverson fans out there. It's great to see a company like Packer paying tribute to one of the best players ever with one of the most underrated signature lines out there.