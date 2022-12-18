By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Former NBA player and assistant coach Amar’e Stoudemire was reportedly arrested Saturday just hours after receiving a Master’s degree from the University of Miami, according to Andy Slater. Slater reports that Stoudemire was arrested and charged with battery after an incident involving his daughter. Stoudemire allegedly told police officers that his daughter “received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar.”

JUST IN: Former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested in Miami on Saturday just hours after graduating with a master’s degree. Stoudemire, charged with battery, allegedly told cops his daughter “received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar,” sources say. pic.twitter.com/nLstRHZCvH — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) December 18, 2022

“Stoudemire allegedly punched his daughter in the jaw and slapped her several times after “giving attitude,” according to a law-enforcement source. Police say they saw blood stains. Stoudemire’s bond is listed at $1,500.”

Stoudemire had graduated with a Master’s degree from the University of Miami earlier that day before the alleged altercation with his daughter. The 40-year-old has two daughters with his ex-wife Alexis Stoudemire. According to the arrest report, the incident occurred around 10:00 p.m. EST on Saturday.

The arrest report alleges that Stoudemire punched his daughter in the jaw and slapped her multiple times after he felt that she was “giving attitude” to her grandmother. The incident reportedly occurred in Stoudemire’s condo.

“The report said Amar’e Stoudemire told police the child had called her mother to pick her up ‘because she was sad’ and she ‘was sad because she received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar.'”

Stoudemire played 15 seasons in the NBA, spending time with the Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, and Miami Heat. He was a six-time All-Star and made 5 All-NBA teams throughout his career. After his NBA career, Stoudemire played professionally overseas before returning to the NBA as an assistant coach.