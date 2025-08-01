The Cleveland Guardians were looking to be sellers during the trade deadline, and it seemed like anybody was on the table. After trading away Shane Bieber, there were reports that fan favorite Steven Kwan could be next, and he was being linked to the Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Diego Padres.

But when the clock hit zero and Kwan was still on the team, many people rejoiced. After the deadline, the president of baseball operations, Chris Antonetti, spoke about keeping Kwan and what he means to the team.

“What I can confirm for Steven is that not only do we have a profound appreciation for what he's able to contribute on the baseball field and in the clubhouse,” Antonetti said. “But so does the rest of Major League Baseball. We are really excited that he will continue to be with us moving forward.”

Fans were excited to know that Kwan was staying on the team, and they showed how they felt on social media.

“A lot happens on this app but I honestly can't remember another player beside Jose the fanbase had such strong hopes they would stay put this much. We love you, Steven Kwan,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Imagine Steven Kwan may get an ovation like he's never heard before when he steps into the box Friday night,” another user wrote.

“I am quite happy Steven Kwan was not traded,” a third user wrote.

Another reason why the Guardians may be happy that Kwan is staying is because they still believe they have a shot a making the playoffs. With a 54-54 record, there's a chance that anything can happen, but they're going to have to continue to play well.

If they can get hot at the right time, there's a chance they can put themselves in the conversation.