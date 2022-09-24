Shohei Ohtani’s reaction to former teammate Albert Pujols hitting 700th home run

The legend of Albert Pujols has grown even more. The St. Louis Cardinals icon joined the 700 home run club, making him only the fourth to do so in MLB history. He received well-deserved praise from all over the baseball world, including from Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani and Pujols were teammates together on the Los Angeles Angels not too long ago. While the former was on his way to stardom, the latter was trying his best to stick around in baseball. He struggled near the end of his tenure with the Angels and in a brief stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers before finding his groove in his second stint with the Cardinals. Going home has proven to be a perfect choice.

After Albert Pujols smacked his 700th homer, Shohei Ohtani chimed in to praise the 42-year-old slugger. He said that it was an honor to play with him and that The Machine could still keep going.

Shohei Ohtani feels that Albert Pujols should not retire just yet 💪 pic.twitter.com/SCHHNzfEhk — ClutchPoints MLB (@ClutchpointsMLB) September 24, 2022

“I’m really glad he got to 700,” Ohtani said, via MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger. “I played with him for a couple years and it was an honor to be a teammate of his. He’s raking this year so I feel like he has a lot left in the tank.”

Sadly for Shohei Ohtani and baseball fans everywhere, Albert Pujols has been adamant that this season is his last. He has been clear that he intended to retire no matter what happened this season. Although it will be sad to see him go, he leaves behind one outstanding career for us to marvel at.

Albert Pujols’ 700th home run is just one of the many reasons why he is one of the greatest baseball players of all time. He will undoubtedly be selected to the Hall of Fame in the future and Shohei Ohtani, who is already shattering plenty of records on his own, will likely join him.