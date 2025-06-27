A four-game series amid a fairly tight divisional race was already enough to add some spark to the longstanding St. Louis Cardinals-Chicago Cubs rivalry, but a strong emotional response from someone who has played on both teams might as well have been gasoline for this National League Central conflict. Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras and Cubs relief pitcher Daniel Palencia are doing their part to extinguish the flames, however.

Contreras, a three-time All-Star who spent seven seasons as Chicago's catcher before signing an $87.5 million contract with St. Louis in 2022, took issue with a high 101 MPH Palencia fastball that hit him in the hand in the bottom of the ninth inning. He had some words for his fellow Venezuelan, and the right-hander eventually reciprocated after striking out the side to clinch the 3-0 Cubbies victory.

Palencia pounded his chest and turned his attention to Contreras, prompting the 33-year-old to get hot once again. Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp held him back, and disaster was ultimately averted. Cubs manager Craig Counsell commented on the situation, and in the process, displayed some subtle savagery.”I didn't see it, I was giving high-fives,” he told reporters after the win, per Marquee Sports Network.

The two countrymen at the center of the incident each expressed regret for how things unfolded in Busch Stadium.

Cardinals' Willson Contreras and Cubs' Daniel Palencia share their perspectives



“My reaction was bad,” Contreras said, per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “I apologize to the Chicago Cubs for the way I reacted… I don't want to fight them.” He attributed the fiery reaction to the forearm fracture he suffered last year. The 2016 World Series champion obviously does not want to endure another lengthy stint on the injured list. Furthermore, most hitters get animated when a fastball comes blazing toward their upper body.

Everyone knows the risks, and it seemed clear that Palencia did not intend to hit Contreras, but pitchers are expected to exercise reasonable command of the strike zone when throwing at such a blistering velocity. When a batter's livelihood comes into question, tempers are naturally going to rise. Non-Cardinals fans will argue that Willson Contreras is one of the more volatile guys in the league, but this issue is bigger than one incident.

Nevertheless, this is a former Cubs slugger who left the Windy City on icy terms. People are going to feel a certain way when he is involved in a heated exchange. Daniel Palencia does not wish to engender any additional animosity, however, nor does he want to start a feud with a man he grew up watching on television.

“I was pretty hype … I don't want to hit that guy,” the 25-year-old told reporters, via Marquee Sports Network. “I've been watching that guy since I was a kid. I feel proud of him for what he's doing for the game. Like I said, the moment was intense, close game. I think it was just that.”

It sounds as if both sides have cooled off and are ready to move forward, but fans will be on high alert when the Cardinals (44-38) and Cubs (48-33) collide again next week. Wrigley Field will surely have much to say following Thursday's altercation.