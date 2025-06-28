The St. Louis Cardinals are getting a major boost to their roster as Jordan Walker officially begins a Triple-A rehab assignment, signaling his imminent return from an appendicitis scare that had sidelined him earlier this week. The news was first reported by STLToday’s Daniel Guerrero, who shared the following update on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

“The #STLCards say Jordan Walker (appendicitis) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment tonight with Class AAA Memphis.”

Walker’s return could not come at a better time. The Cardinals are currently 3.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central standings, and the team is counting on the 23-year-old to ignite their offense for the second half of the season. Prior to his injury, Walker was batting just .210 with three home runs and 23 RBIs in 54 games—but his underlying potential remains a key storyline in the MLB injury update cycle.

Article Continues Below

The former first-round pick avoided surgery for appendicitis after being treated with antibiotics. According to manager Oliver Marmol, Walker began experiencing discomfort during pregame warmups, which led to testing and a precautionary stint on the injured list. Thankfully, the non-surgical recovery has allowed Walker to return quicker than expected and now, through this Triple-A rehab assignment, he’ll look to sharpen timing and regain confidence.

It’s no secret the Cardinals need more consistency from their outfield. While names like Alec Burleson have stepped up, the lineup lacks the dynamic ceiling Walker brings when fully healthy. His statcast metrics continue to suggest future success, and as the trade deadline approaches, a healthy and productive Walker could shift the team’s trajectory in the division.

This rehab stint with Memphis will be critical. If Walker performs well over a few games, fans can expect him back in the majors quickly—potentially in time for key July matchups. With the NL Central standings tightening and postseason spots in flux, his return could become a difference-maker.

As the injury update cycle evolves and teams fight for postseason position, the Cardinals now have an internal solution on the verge of returning. The hope is that Walker's reemergence can power a playoff push—and help him reclaim his standing as a franchise cornerstone moving forward.