The Cleveland Guardians got embarrassed for the second straight game Friday as the team has now suffered back-to-back shutout losses. While the offense was inept during its scoreless streak, it should be noted that Jose Ramírez was injured in the Blue Jays matchup Thursday and held out of the lineup for the series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals Friday.

Fortunately for Stephen Vogt and company, the six-time All-Star is healthy enough to suit up Saturday. Ramírez will return to the Guardians’ lineup for Game 2 against the Cardinals, per WKYC-TV 3’s Nick Camino. He’ll resume third base duties and bat third for Cleveland.

Guardians welcome Jose Ramírez back to the lineup

Ramírez was forced to leave the Blue Jays game Thursday after being hit by a pitch. Toronto starter Kevin Gausman nailed the 13th-year veteran with a 95 mph heater. The pitch appeared destined for Ramírez's ribs but he reflexively dropped his arm and got struck in the right forearm.

The beaning appeared to be in retaliation for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. getting plunked by Guardians starter Tanner Bibee in the top of the third inning. Ramírez took his base and stayed in the game to run but exited following the inning. The Guardians star was then held out against the Cardinals Friday.

Without Ramírez’s bat, Cleveland’s offense got steamrolled in consecutive matchups. Gausman went on to allow just two hits and one walk with six strikeouts in eight scoreless innings as Toronto won 6-0.

The following day, with Ramírez sidelined, the Guardians got blanked again. Cardinals starter Sonny Gray was absolutely dominant, delivering a one-hit complete-game shutout. Gray did not allow a walk while racking up 11 strikeouts in the 5-0 victory.

Ramírez’s return is great news for a Guardians team that’s lost three of the last four games, and has just three hits total in the last two contests. Cleveland has been outscored 25-11 over its four-game skid.

If the Guardians have any hope of making a playoff run this season, they’ll need their All-Star third baseman in the lineup. Ramírez made MLB history earlier this month as the only player to lead his team in six offensive categories 65 games into a season on three separate occasions.

Despite missing some time, Ramírez still leads the Guardians in hits, home runs, RBI, runs scored and stolen bases. He’s also tops on the club in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging, OPS+ and total bases.