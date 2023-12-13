Former FCS power Appalachian State has scheduled South Carolina State for a matchup in the 2026 season.

Only a few days after the program brought in Chennis Berry as head coach, South Carolina State has been scheduled to face Appalachian State in the 2026 season per FBSchedules. According to an article on Appalachian State's website, South Carolina State will face off against the Mountaineers on September 5, 2026.

The South Carolina State program that will face off against Appalachian State in about two years is different than the ones of the past. The first time the Mountaineers faced off against the Bulldogs was in 1984 under the leadership of Bill Davis where they won 24-0. The teams then faced off in the twice FCS Playoffs during Buddy Pough tenure with Appalachian State winning 37-21 in 2008 and 20-13 in 2009.

South Carolina State has a stacked out-of-conference schedule for the next few years, per FBSchedules. Along with Appalachian State, they are set to play other FBS opponents such as Georgia Southern and USF. They also have a home-and-home series with Florida A&M that they're kicking off in the 2023 season and will face off against Alabama State in 2026.

The MEAC typically starts their schedule with five out-of-conference games before entering conference play in mid-October. South Carolina State has fared well in out-of-conference contests in the past, either beating opponents like they did The Citadel this past season or having their players put up a good showing against strong opponents such as Cobie Durant's stellar performance against Clemson where he nabbed two interceptions. Durant's play against Clemson is what many prognosticators said got him drafted in 2021 by the Los Angeles Rams.

Nevertheless, the matchup will be sure to be intriguing as South Carolina State will be in a new era following the retirement of Buddy Pough this season.