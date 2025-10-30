The Milwaukee Bucks are off to a strong start to the 2025-26 season. Fortunately, they may soon get clarity on the health of their franchise cornerstone. Superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared on the team’s latest injury report with left knee soreness ahead of Milwaukee’s home matchup against the Golden State Warriors. However, he is listed as probable to play.

The two-time MVP has already put together an early case for another award. He's averaging 36.3 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists per game. He's also shooting an efficient 69.5 percent from the field. His explosive start earned him Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors after leading the Bucks to a 3-1 record, capped by a 37-point performance in a comeback win over the New York Knicks.

Antetokounmpo’s injury designation is not new for Milwaukee fans. The star forward has carried several minor ailments early in the season. But he has continued to deliver dominant outings. Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said the team remains confident in its medical staff and Antetokounmpo’s commitment to maintaining his health.

The Bucks will need Giannis Antetokounmpo against the Warriors

Milwaukee will need its leader in top form as it faces a Warriors team led by Stephen Curry. The matchup marks an early test for the Bucks. Milwaukee is seeking to build momentum after a strong opening stretch. Milwaukee has leaned on its depth during the first two weeks of the season, with Ryan Rollins stepping up at point guard while Kevin Porter Jr. recovers from an ankle injury.

Antetokounmpo has been vocal about setting a higher standard this year, saying after the win over the Knicks that his team “plays to win every night.” His effort on both ends has fueled a rejuvenated Bucks defense and inspired a more physical identity.

If Antetokounmpo is cleared to play, Milwaukee will enter Thursday’s game looking to solidify itself as one of the Eastern Conference’s early contenders and continue its push toward reclaiming the top of the standings.