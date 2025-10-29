A former HBCU football player has scored a huge, landmark victory against the NCAA in court. Per a report by CBS Sports, Former South Carolina State defensive back Robert Geathers and his wife, Debara Geathers, have been awarded $18 million in a civil trial after a jury found the NCAA was negligent in failing to properly warn and advise him of the long-term effects of concussions.

The $18 million award was split between the couple, with Robert Geathers receiving $10 million and his wife, Debara, receiving $8 million. Geathers played defensive end for the South Carolina State Bulldogs from 1977 to 1980 under legendary coach Willie Jeffries. The defensive end position is one of the most physically aggressive in football, requiring the player to use full physical strength to tackle opponents, often quarterbacks and running backs.

Following his football career, Geathers was diagnosed with dementia in 2017. Physicians testified during the trial that he showed early signs of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), which has severely impacted his life. Geathers' central argument was that his health complications severely impaired his ability to live a gainful life.

The suit alleged that the NCAA, despite knowing the risks associated with concussions, failed to properly inform players, coaches, and programs on mitigation strategies during his playing career. His attorneys brought forth evidence of negligence dating back to 1933, arguing the NCAA was aware of the dangers of repeated head trauma for decades.

For its part, the NCAA disagreed with the verdict, arguing throughout the trial that Geathers’ health issues were due to other conditions unrelated to his time on the football field. The verdict adds a complicated footnote to Geathers’ illustrious football career. He was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the third round of the 1981 NFL Draft but, unfortunately, was unable to suit up for the team due to injuries.

He was later inducted into the South Carolina State Hall of Fame as a two-sport athlete in football and track and field. He was part of four successive winning teams under Willie Jeffries, with the squads nationally ranked in 1977, 1978, and 1980. His football legacy continues through his family, as he has three sons who went on to play in the NFL.