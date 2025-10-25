South Carolina State brutally crashed Michael Vick’s first homecoming as the Norfolk State head coach, dismantling the Spartans in a decisive 51-20 rout. While Norfolk State showed initial promise in the first quarter, the Bulldogs dominated the rest of the game, scoring an insurmountable 35 points in the second quarter alone to seize control.

Norfolk State came out determined, showing signs of rejuvenation after their bye week. With Otto Khuns officially entrenched as the starting quarterback, the offense moved the ball effectively on the ground and through the air. The Spartans successfully held South Carolina State on the first defensive possession, forcing a turnover on downs, and after trading punts, Khuns found JJ Evans for a 22-yard touchdown pass to put Norfolk State up 7-0. South Carolina State quickly answered with a successful 36-yard field goal by Nico Cavanillas, leaving the score 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.

However, the second quarter was a tidal wave of offense that completely overwhelmed the Spartans. South Carolina State coach Chennis Berry made key adjustments that allowed the Bulldogs to assert total dominance, resulting in a 38-14 halftime score.

The Bulldogs’ attack was unrelenting: Mason Pickett-Hicks started the scoring frenzy with a three-yard touchdown run. Quarterback William Atkins IV then took over, tossing a 15-yard touchdown pass to Johnson to go up 17-7 early in the quarter. Atkins next found Smith for a huge 75-yard touchdown pass, extending the lead to 24-7. Minutes later, Atkins connected with Smith again for a 36-yard touchdown pass, pushing the lead to 31-7.

Norfolk State briefly answered the barrage with 41 seconds left in the half when Coombs found Evans for a 66-yard touchdown, but even that failed to stem the tide. Before the quarter expired, Atkins threw yet another scoring pass to Pickens-Hicks to make the score 38-14 heading into the break.

It was clear that after the opening touchdown, nothing connected for Norfolk State on either side of the ball. South Carolina State, showcasing the strong running game that is the calling card of Chennis Berry’s coached teams, was able to run the ball at will and sustain long drives, leaving the Spartans' defense routinely beaten and exhausted.

Offensively, Norfolk State struggled with costly mistakes. They racked up eight penalties for 60 yards in the first half, confirming head coach Vick’s repeated concerns about penalties curtailing the team’s success. The team missed a crucial 27-yard field goal attempt and consistently punted, resulting in a possession time of just over twelve minutes in the half, compared to South Carolina State's offensive efficiency, which boasted 262 passing yards and 117 rushing yards heading into the second half.

For South Carolina State, this victory was a crucial step to work out their early-season struggles. For Michael Vick and Norfolk State, the loss provides a harsh reality check: more work is needed to compete in the MEAC and it won't take just one year for him to find the winning formula.

Next up, Michael Vick and the Spartans head north to Philadelphia for an intriguing non-conference matchup against DeSean Jackson and the red-hot Delaware State Hornets. The game, which pits the two former Eagles teammates against each other, is scheduled to kick off this Thursday at 7:00 p.m. on ESPNU from Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the Philadelphia Eagles.