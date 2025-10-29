It looks like R&B singer Brian McKnight won’t be traveling to Orangeburg, South Carolina, “anytime” soon. Claflin University canceled McKnight’s performance after receiving backlash from students and board members.

McKnight was expected to perform at the university’s 31st Presidential Scholarship Gala, but it was canceled due to an outpouring of backlash. The university took to social media to announce the cancellation. Claflin President Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack released a report regarding the situation and said the university is looking at other options to replace McKnight.

“Claflin University values and respects the perspectives of our constituents and stakeholders. We take your concerns regarding the artist for the Scholarship Gala seriously and are currently exploring options. Thank you for your loyal and continued support as we work to ensure this event is a beacon of light for our institution while raising needed funds to support student scholarships,” said Warmack.

Once a beloved star to many, McKnight has fallen from grace due to the choices in his personal life. Over the years, he has received a lot of backlash due to how he treated his children from his earlier relationships. McKnight has been estranged from his oldest children for years. Earlier this year, McKnight’s son Niko died following a long battle with cancer. Fans were not pleased by how he chose to address Niko’s death. In an Instagram post, McKnight blamed his brother, Claude, for bringing his family's issues to light.

“A big, big thanks to Claude McKnight’s tasteless and self-aggrandizing announcement on TikTok, that frankly was not his to make,” his lengthy post began both in the caption and as a voiceover in a video. “In my opinion, he inserted himself and used Niko’s death as an opportunity, instead of letting him pass with respect and dignity. It has instead turned into a circus, a mockery of a life now lost, making this tragedy into a reality show type drama,” he said.

This wasn’t the first time McKnight landed in hot water for his relationship with his children. Back in 2024, he referred to Niko and his other children as “products of sin,” which led him to distance himself from his first four children.

Sadly, McKnight’s personal life has overshadowed his talent and successful career. A 16-time Grammy Award nominee, McKnight rose to fame with his self-titled debut album, which featured his hit single “One Last Cry.” Other hits from McKnight include “Anytime,” “Back at One,” and “Love of My Life.”