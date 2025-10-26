In a game that was worthy of the huge Las Vegas stage, Grambling State pulled off a huge 26-24 upset over the defending SWAC Champion Jackson State Tigers. Grambling has struggled mightily this season, while Jackson State has consistently been the best team in HBCU football. Heading into the game, many HBCU fans and football prognosticators expected Jackson State to win in dominating fashion.

The game itself was impacted by both starting quarterbacks suffering unfortunate injuries. Jackson State star quarterback Jacobian Morgan departed the game in the first quarter with an apparent lower leg injury. Viewers watching the game, produced by HBCU Go and streamed live on Prime Video, saw Morgan limping heavily on the sideline as he moved toward the medical tent. When he was later shown on the broadcast, Morgan was in street clothes, wearing a walking boot and using crutches, confirming that his night was cut short.

Later in the fourth quarter, Grambling State quarterback C'zavian Teasett ran for a key first down that kept a crucial offensive drive rolling, only to be hit and go down for several minutes, attended by medical staff. He was ultimately carted off by the ambulance, as Grambling State continued the drive and put itself in field-goal range. Josh McCormick ultimately drilled a 44-yard field goal that put Grambling ahead for good.

Article Continues Below

Before his injury, Teasett was the star for Grambling State. He finished the game with 232 yards and two touchdowns on 13/26 passing. His play put the G-Men in position to pull off the miraculous victory.

Jackson State heads to Tallahassee to face Florida A&M next Saturday at 7 PM EST, with the game airing on ESPN+. Meanwhile, Grambling State faces off against Alabama A&M on Saturday at 3 PM EST.