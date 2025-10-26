Jackson State star quarterback Jacobian Morgan exited the Las Vegas HBCU Classic against Grambling State on Saturday evening with an apparent lower leg injury. Morgan started the game, completing three of six passes for 63 yards and adding a seven-yard rush before he was replaced by Parker Stofa.

JSU QB JaCobian Morgan in a walking boot. HBCU GO'S @Lawrenciamoten said he will not return to the game. @LVHBCUClassic @hbculegends @HBCUGoTV pic.twitter.com/Lu5fkNnqKJ — Kyle T. Mosley (@ktmoze) October 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Viewers watching the game, produced by HBCU Go and streamed live on Prime Video, saw Morgan limping heavily on the sideline as he moved toward the medical tent. When he was later shown on the broadcast, Morgan was in street clothes, a walking boot, and using crutches, confirming that his night was done early. Despite the loss of their leader, the Tigers were able to weather the setback, holding a narrow 10-9 lead at the start of the third quarter.

The loss of Morgan is potentially a monumental blow for Jackson State. The quarterback has been a standout for the program over the past two seasons. During the team's SWAC Championship and Celebration Bowl-winning season last year, he threw for 2,236 yards and 21 touchdowns with only eight interceptions, maintaining a 63.7% completion percentage.

He continued that impressive production this year, having already racked up 1,120 yards and 10 touchdowns (61.7% completion) against just two interceptions before the injury. His best performance of the season came against Alabama State University, where he was responsible for five passing touchdowns while throwing for 191 yards on 16-of-23 passing.

The Tigers will now await official word on the severity of Morgan's lower leg injury as Morgan was a central piece to their offensive attack.