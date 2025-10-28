In America, sports are a powerful source of cultural unity and interest, a fact Georgia gubernatorial candidate Jason Esteves clearly understands. The State Senator and avid basketball player—a 6'6″ front-court player who uses his size to dominate open runs—launched his mid-April campaign with a compelling basketball-themed commercial aptly called “Underdog”. As Esteves explained in our exclusive sit-down on HBCU Pulse Radio, basketball is a perfect allegory for today's politics.

“In many ways there are parallels with basketball and politics. When you go out on that court where you're playing open gym, you don't necessarily get to pick your team. You have five players coming together around a common goal. And that goal is to win. And as a leader, my job on the basketball court is to use each player's skills, to the best of my ability so that we can ultimately win…And that's what it's gonna take to move this state forward.

The three-minute launch commercial broadly introduces Esteves, covering his history, key issues relevant to the 2026 Georgia midterm race, and his vision for the state. But Esteves's true appeal lies not just in his extensive legislative resume, but in his accessible, down-to-earth demeanor.

Our conversation felt less like an interview and more like friends catching up over lunch. He spoke about his basketball skills, even likening his “play style” to that of three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

“So I actually play a little bit of forward/guard. I'm able to, I really do pass the ball. I try to manage the court. So,it’s kind of like the joke of my gym. I could play center, but I know how to play the other positions pretty well as well.”

This type of affability is crucial for political candidates looking to build a broad coalition. Voters today demand authenticity; they want to know that the person they elect will not only understand complex issues but also remain accessible and make good on their broad campaign promises.

Within minutes, Esteves verbalized an ambitious plan for the state’s HBCUs. Georgia is home to ten HBCUs, three of which fall under the Georgia Board of Regents. Since the Governor appoints and replaces members of the Board (who set higher education policy and choose the Chancellor for seven-year terms), Esteves aims to ensure robust HBCU alumni representation. This, he argues, would guarantee Black college advocates a seat at the halls of power concerning budget and resource allocation.

“I'm also committed to making sure that HBCUs in Georgia have a seat on the Board of Regents. When you look at the Board of Regents, brother, just go to the website. Y'all go to the website. Look up the Georgia Board of Regents. These are folks who are making decisions about not only the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech. But over Fort Valley State and Savannah State [and Albany State], we have to have representation from HBCUs on that board, and I'm gonna make sure that I appoint people who have attended and graduated from HBCUs.”

Unprompted, he also zeroed in on the well-documented funding disparity between Fort Valley State University (an 1890 Land Grant institution) and its 1862 Land Grant counterpart, the University of Georgia. Citing a 2023 memo sent to 17 governors by the Biden administration, he noted that Fort Valley State is owed an estimated $603 million in unallocated land grant funds from 1987 to 2020.

“I am a governor that's gonna make sure that we do a few things to fully fund our HBCUs, which by the way, you know very well have not been fully funded by the state of Georgia for decades. And the state of Georgia owes Fort Valley State University, for example, millions of dollars. That, that we have not made true on our promise. So we have to make sure that we fully fund HBCUs and make them whole for the lack of investment over the last few decades.”

While his legislative acumen is already sharp, Esteves used the fall to fellowship at HBCU Homecomings, making recent appearances at Morehouse and Spelman's “Spelhouse” Homecoming, and this past weekend at Savannah State University. This tradition of fellowship among Black college graduates, he indicated, has given him a renewed clarity of purpose as he looks to fully jumpstart his gubernatorial campaign.

After expertly detailing the complex issues affecting Georgians, I closed the interview with the question on every local mind: the title contention chances of the Atlanta Hawks. As an Atlanta resident who represented Cobb & Fulton counties in the State Senate, Esteves takes a rooting interest in the city's teams and expects more from the Hawks with their retooled roster around multi-time NBA All-Star Trae Young.

“Man, look, I told you I'm from Columbus, Georgia, and because of that, I've been cheering for Atlanta sports for my whole life. Atlanta sports have a way of breaking your heart. Every time you get your hopes up. So yes, the Hawks are looking good, but I'm keeping my [expectations low] until they show me something over the course of the season. But they do have the right pieces. It's just a matter of whether they come together and perform at the right time.

He added, “Fortunately, the season is so long that they have some time to actually mesh. But I think i this is the season for Trae Young. Either you perform or we gotta do something else. Because I think Atlanta fans are tired of seeing the same old thing, where we do okay during the season, or we turn up towards the end, and then we lose in the first or second round. We need to consistently do better. So I'm hoping that this season is that season.”

My sit-down with Esteves encapsulates the duality that will undoubtedly benefit him as the Democratic primary kicks into gear early next year. Estevez is able to communicate complex policy clearly and effectively, yet maintain the authenticity and down-to-earth persona that voters crave in a political landscape desperate for genuine connection.

Watch the full interview on HBCU Pulse YouTube and listen on SiriusXM Channel 142 HBCU on Friday at 5 PM EST/4 PM CST.