So, we know you’ve seen it… The very funny and talented Keke Palmer released the trailer as well as the first two episodes of her new show, “Southern Fried Rice,” on her KeyTV Network. While fans usually love Palmer, her new project was met with mixed reviews.

“Southern Fried Rice” follows KoKo Johnson, a Korean American adoptee raised by a Southern Black family. Johnson goes on to attend Wright University, a fictional HBCU in Atlanta and her adoptive father’s alma mater. While attending the university, she navigates the highs and lows of college while trying to find her place at a predominantly Black institution.

Palmer serves as the executive producer, while the series is the brainchild of Savannah State University graduate Nakia Stephens. Florida A&M University graduate Shayla Raquel is the director. In a quote obtained by Blavity, Palmer explains why “Southern Fried Rice” is the type of story that she wanted to tell on KeyTV.

“Southern Fried Rice is exactly the kind of story I envisioned KeyTV telling, one that reflects our diverse realities while still being full of humor, love, and heart,” said Palmer in a statement. “This series represents the next wave of creative voices that are shaping culture, and I’m so proud KeyTV gets to be part of that.”

Palmer and the show were met with immediate backlash when the trailer aired for the series. Many believe that many aspects of the show are “tone-deaf,” including the storyline and title of the series. Actress Page Yang portrays main character KoKo, and many people are comparing her character to real-life actress Awkwafina, who has been known to be called out for cultural appropriation.

Many critics do not like the fact that despite taking place at an HBCU, the main character is not Black. There has been a long yearning for a show to tell the authentic Black HBCU experience, like many have seen on shows like “A Different World” and BET’s “The Quad.” The point of view of the series for many seems pointless, and there is a stronger need for authentic Black stories and perspectives.

While loved by many, people called out Palmer for making yet another tone-deaf decision, a habit many say is common for her. One social media user even highlighted that members of the Asian community issued a lawsuit that led to the end of affirmative action.

“You have lost your m*th*f*ck*n mind considering that it was [Asians] who sued because they thought too many BLACK students were being accepted into Ivy League universities, thus ending affirmative action. @KekePalmer, you got a lot of damn nerve,” wrote AaniHendricks on X.

Palmer took to X to defend the series and even played into some of the harsh comments by referring to herself as a “tap dancer” and “court jester.” In the post, Palmer says that her mission at KeyTV is to provide funding and support for creators of color to help tell their stories. In addition, she also highlighted that she not only provides opportunities for writers and directors but also other members of the film industry, such as camera operators, costume designers, prop masters, and more.

Many of the show’s critiques have come from the trailer and not the show itself. The first two episodes aired yesterday on Facebook and YouTube. Hopefully as time progresses the show will receive better reception from viewers.But on a positive note, fans get to see of their favorites on screen, including Love Island favorite Kordell Beckham and influencer Choyce Brown.