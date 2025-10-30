The Dallas Mavericks were able to defeat the Indiana Pacers 107-105 for their second win of the season. They did it in an exciting fashion, especially Cooper Flagg, who had a moment during the game with a celebration. During one possession, Flagg backed down Mac McClung in the paint and made a hook shot. He then hit McClung with the “too small” gesture.

COOPER FLAGG HIT MAC MCCLUNG WITH THE "TOO SMALL"

After the game, Flagg was asked about the celebration.

“I think it's about having fun; it's something I'm trying to keep with me through everything,” Flagg said. “It's something the older guys have been talking about, just playing with a lot of joy. I'm trying to have fun, find those moments, and try to enjoy the game as much as you can. At the end of the day, it's a game and it's supposed to be fun, so trying to enjoy it to the best of my ability.”

"It's about having fun… I'm playing with joy." Cooper Flagg on his "too small" celly over Mac McClung

It's good that Flagg is having fun while he's playing the game, and his teammates are encouraging that he does so. As a rookie, there could be a lot of things going on in their head as far as performing well, and they could lose their joy in it. Flagg is making sure he doesn't lose his joy, and that should make his rookie season a good one.

So far this season, Flagg has started at point guard for the Mavericks with Kyrie Irving still recovering from his injury. He's had an up-and-down start at the position, but he's taking the lessons and learning from them. In their win against the Pacers, Flagg finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists.

Flagg will only get better as the season goes on, and with a slew of veterans surrounding him like Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, and others, the way he looks at the game will improve as well.