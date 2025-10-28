One thing about HBCUs is that they are going to look out for their own. Following the ongoing Federal Government Shutdown, Delaware State University and its Hustle Administration have issued new financial accommodations for students and families who have been affected by the shutdown.

As a part of these accommodations, the university issued a temporary deferral of all Fall 2025 semester payments and reduced several financial obligations for the Spring 2026 semester. The university released a statement further explaining this initiative.

Dear Hornets,

The Hustle Administration would like to share an important announcement from University President Tony Allen regarding new financial accommodations for students and families affected by the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Earlier this week, President Allen announced the University's decision to temporarily defer payments for students and families experiencing direct financial impacts from the shutdown. This initiative aims to ensure that no student's education is interrupted due to circumstances beyond their control.

The program includes:

· Temporary deferral of Fall 2025 semester payments for families “in good standing” with the University.

Article Continues Below

· Reduced downpayment and financial balance requirements for qualifying students to register for Spring 2026 classes.

A review team consisting of representatives from Student Accounts, Student Success, Institutional Advancement, and Financial Aid will handle all accommodation requests. Students and families must provide documentation of furlough or other direct impacts from the shutdown.

President Allen shared,

“Through no fault of their own, too many families have been directly impacted by the shutdown… We do not want that to happen at Delaware State University. If doing our part by providing temporary relief is all that we can do, then we must go boldly and in the best interests of our exceptional student community.”

Students or families with questions about eligibility or documentation should contact studentaccounts@desu.edu with “Government Shutdown” in the subject line.

The United States is currently on day 28 of the Government Shutdown, one of the longest shutdowns in history. Millions of Americans are currently out of work while Congress is failing to come to a mutual agreement on the shutdown. According to CBS News, the Senate has failed to pass the GOP funding bill for the 13th time. Many people are worried about how long the shutdown will last; some outlets have reported that the shutdown may last until mid-November.