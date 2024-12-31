While they are still viewed as title-contending favorites, the Boston Celtics have been struggling as of late. Boston is just 2-4 over their last six games, and six of their nine total losses this season have come in December. One of the main reasons the Celtics haven't looked like themselves as of late is due to injuries piling up, specifically in regard to Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday.

Both Porzingis and Holiday are essential to Boston's style of play on both ends of the court, and they are ultimate weapons for this team next to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The Celtics will be looking to end 2024 with a win on Tuesday afternoon on their home floor against the Toronto Raptors, yet there is still a level of uncertainty surrounding the two big names.

This has led many fans to ask the question, “Are Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday playing vs. the Raptors?”

Latest Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday injury updates

As of Tuesday morning, both Porzingis and Holiday find themselves on the Celtics' injury report. Porzingis has been dealing with a left ankle sprain, and Holiday has a right shoulder impingement. Each of the two former All-Stars are listed as questionable to play against Toronto.

Injuries have defined Porzingis throughout the entirety of his career, and they have continued since he joined Boston last season. This is just the latest injury that the Latvian big man is having to overcome. He has missed each of the Celtics' last two games due to his ankle injury.

Holiday has missed each of Boston's last three games, but the team is optimistic that this isn't a long-term issue.

In a total of 11 games this season for the Celtics, Porzingis has averaged 18.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the floor. Prior to his ankle injury, Boston's big man was still working his way back to full speed due to offseason leg surgery he had for an injury sustained during the 2024 NBA Finals. Porzingis did not make his season debut until the end of November.

Holiday has averaged 12.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the floor. Even at 34 years old, Holiday is still an elite-level perimeter defender that helps set the tone for Boston's highly rated defense.

If Porzingis is unable to play on Tuesday, then Al Horford would likely draw another start. Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser would see their respective roles increase if Holiday can't play.

So, when it comes to the question of whether Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday are playing on Tuesday before the start of 2025, the Celtics will provide a further update before tip-off in the afternoon.