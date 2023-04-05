A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Boston Celtics are coming off a tough loss against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. They have another game scheduled for Wednesday on a second night of a back-to-back set, and unsurprisingly, a handful of their key players have popped up on the injury report, including Marcus Smart and Al Horford. As such, fans want to know: Are Marcus Smart and Al Horford playing tonight vs. the Raptors?

Marcus Smart, Al Horford injury status vs. Raptors

The Celtics are going to be extremely shorthanded on Wednesday when they battle the 40-39 Raptors. Al Horford has already been ruled out of the game due to lower back stiffness. The injury does not sound serious, and the veteran was able to play 35 minutes on Tuesday against the Sixers, so it seems like he’s just going to get the night off on Wednesday.

Marcus Smart, on the other hand, was initially questionable to play. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is dealing with a neck injury and like Horford, Smart looked fine on Tuesday against Philly. Nevertheless, Smart could be given some rest on Wednesday given how the Celtics seem to have already settled for the No. 2 seed in the East.

True enough, Smart was later downgraded to out just before tipoff.

In other injury news, Jayson Tatum has also been ruled out for Wednesday’s clash.

Now, with regard to the question of Are Marcus Smart and Al Horford playing tonight vs. the Raptors, the answer is no.