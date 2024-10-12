Arizona football will likely be without its star running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt ahead of the team's Week 7 clash with BYU. Quali Conley will c0ntinue his streak of solid performances as the Wildcats' lead ball-carrier.

There hasn't been any movement at this stage regarding Croskey-Merritt's eligibility, as the NCAA didn't provide an update on the issue ahead of this week. He is listed as doubtful for Arizona's matchup with the No. 14 team in the country on Saturday, a source tells On3 Sports. He has been a full participant in practice this season, per Pete Nakos on X, formerly Twitter.

Croskey-Merritt posted 13 carries for 106 yards and one touchdown in Arizona's Week 1 victory over New Mexico. He was cleared to begin the season, but a later report showed that there were concerns over whether or not he redshirted his freshman year at Alabama State, per Nakos.

“We’re just being overcautious with that and we made that determination,” Arizona head coach Brent Brennan said after the Kansas State game on Croskey-Merritt’s status.

Quali Conley and Kedrick Reescano continue to command Arizona football's backfield

As Croskey-Merrit's status remains in question for the remainder of the 2024-25 college football season, Arizona has two runners who've been exceptional. Conley has led the Wildcats in rushing, with 419 yards on 69 carries for five touchdowns. He performed in the clutch when the team earned a much-needed win against No. 10 Utah on September 28, and the senior is averaging a remarkable 6.1 yards per attempt.

Backfield mate Kedick Reescano has chipped in more and more each game. The freshman could continue to see his role expand, after recording double-digit carries for the first time in his career.

The Wildcats will roll with their top running backs, and try to get themselves back in the winning column against an unbeaten BYU team in Week 7. Kickoff is set for 4 PM ET at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, UT.