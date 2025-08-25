The Miami football program is currently gearing up for the 2025 college football season, which is slated to begin this weekend. The big story of the offseason for the Hurricanes was the arrival of quarterback Carson Beck, who transferred from the University of Georgia after a mixed bag of a tenure there.

Still, Miami will want to have an insurance policy in case Beck gets injured (as was the case last year for the Bulldogs), and recently, head coach Mario Cristobal made an announcement in that regard.

“Mario Cristobal named Emory Williams the backup QB for Miami this season, sitting behind transfer Carson Beck,” reported Nick Kosko of On3 Sports, citing an appearance from Cristobal on the Joe Rose Show.

Williams is entering his third season with Miami, having joined the program in 2023 and appearing in seven games overall. In that time, he has thrown four touchdowns and two interceptions on a 62 percent completion percentage.

An interesting time for the Hurricanes

Last year, the Hurricanes were led by Heisman Trophy finalist Cam Ward, the quarterback who went on to become the number one overall pick in the NFL Draft. At times, Ward was the only thing keeping the Miami football team afloat throughout the year, and even he wasn't enough to keep the team from spiraling down the stretch of last season.

Now, the team will hand over the reins to Beck, who showed flashes of first round NFL Draft pick potential during his time at Georgia but also grew increasingly erratic with his decision making, a problem that manifested in the worst moments last year for the Bulldogs.

Beck ended up going down midway through Georgia's SEC Championship Game vs Texas and did not appear again that season. He initially entered his name into the NFL Draft pool but ended up revoking that decision and taking his talents to Miami.

The Hurricanes have garnered a reputation of underperforming over the last few years, one they will try to shake in 2025 with Beck at the helm. Miami will kick off its season on Sunday at home against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.