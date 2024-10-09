ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Arizona Wildcats (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) head to Utah to take on the No. 14 BYU Cougars (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) Saturday afternoon. This game will continue our college football odds series as we hand out an Arizona-BYU prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Arizona-BYU Odds

Arizona: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +160

BYU: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -194

Over: 49.5 (-114)

Under: 49.5 (-106)

How to Watch Arizona vs. BYU

Time: 4:00 PM ET/1:00 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Arizona Could Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona has one of the best wide receivers in the nation, and they will need him to create a lot of separation in this game. Tetairoa McMillan has the fifth-most receiving yards in the nation, and he averaged almost 18 yards per catch. McMillon is a deep threat with great hands, and he can change the outcome of any game if given the chance. If McMillan can have a big game, Noah Fifita can find him, the Wildcats will win.

Arizona has a very good running back, as well. Quali Conley averages over six yards per rush, and he has scored five touchdowns. He runs hard and downhill while also being a threat in the passing game. Fifita has two solid players to lean on in this game in Conley and McMillan, so he should use them. If these two players can make an impact, Arizona will at least cover the spread.

Arizona is coming off a loss against Texas Tech, but it was a close game. The Wildcats were also able to beat Utah, but that was without Cameron Rising as Utah's quarterback. Arizona has played well after getting blown out by Kansas State, and that has to continue in this game. If they can continue to play good football, they will be able to cover the spread.

Why BYU Could Cover The Spread/Win

BYU is a very good team, and I think a lot of people are still not sold on them. A win against Arizona would go a long way toward proving their relevance. One thing the Cougars do really well is play pass defense. They are allowing just 171 passing yards per game, and they have allowed just three passing touchdowns. Along with that, BYU has picked off the opposing team seven times this season. Opposing quarterbacks have a rating of just 91.0 against BYU this season, which is the fifth-lowest in the nation. With that said, the Cougars should be able to shut down Fifita and McMillan in this game.

Speaking of interceptions, Fifita has thrown six this season. He has thrown at least one in each game he has played. BYU locks down defenders, and forces quarterbacks into mistakes. This is something I fully expect to happen on Saturday afternoon. BYU is going to create turnovers, so they just have to capitalize on them. If they can do that, the Cougars will win the game.

Let's talk offense. BYU scores 33 points per game, which is sixth-most in the Big 12. This effort is led by Jake Retzlaff who is a true dual-threat quarterback. He has passed for 1,208 yards and 12 touchdowns, and he leads the team with 156 yards rushing. He can use his legs, evade the pocket, and make plays on the run. If Arizona happens to create pressure, there is no doubt that Retzlaff can handle it.

Final Arizona-BYU Prediction & Pick

Arizona has a fun offense to watch when they are on. However, I think BYU is just too strong a team for them. Winning by a touchdown is not easy in the conference, so I am going to stick with the moneyline. I will take BYU to win this game.

Final Arizona-BYU Prediction & Pick: BYU ML (-194)