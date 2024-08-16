A key game was made for the Arkansas basketball team as they will play on Thanksgiving Day in a Kansas City battle with the Illinois Fighting Illini on Nov. 28 at 4 p.m. (eastern standard time) according to analyst Jeff Goodman. Razorbacks head coach John Calipari gave his reaction to the news about the game as the time was purposeful as the NFL will broadcast their annual Thanksgiving game where it will feature the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Tigers.

“Arkansas will play Illinois in Kansas City on Thanksgiving on CBS,” Goodman wrote on his X, formerly Twitter, account. “Nov. 28 at 4 pm ET immediately after the Bears-Lions game.”

John Calipari happy about Arkansas basketball featured on Thanksgiving

Calipari is preparing for his first season with the Arkansas basketball team after finishing his long stint with the Kentucky Wildcats where he had been the head coach since 2009. The 65-year old calls it a “great opportunity” and even looking at it from each point of view, says it will “provide tremendous exposure for both programs” according to Whole Hog Sports.

“What a great opportunity CBS is giving Arkansas and Illinois. Thanksgiving is a day that gets all of America – whether you are a sports fan or not – watching sports on TV,” Calipari said in his statement. “Playing in this time slot will provide tremendous exposure for both programs. Kansas City's T-Mobile Center is a premier arena that is located close enough that both fan bases can attend. We have a great deal of respect for Coach Underwood and his Illinois program, and we know this game will be one the whole nation will be interested in seeing.”

Illinois basketball head coach Brad Underwood calls it “an honor”

As for Illinois basketball head coach Brad Underwood, he said it will be “an honor” to play on Thanksgiving Day which a few teams do in any sport.

“We are thrilled for this opportunity. Playing in Kansas City – a tremendous basketball city that is near and dear to me – and taking on a great opponent in Arkansas, led by a Hall of Fame Coach in Coach Calipari, is a big test for our team,” Underwood said. “It is an honor for Illinois Basketball to play on CBS on Thanksgiving Day; we know the sports world will be watching.”

When it comes to the Razorbacks, Calipari is taking over a group that went 16-17 last season with a 6-12 record in conference play.