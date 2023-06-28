Arsenal fans can expect the imminent confirmation of Kai Havertz‘s transfer to the club, and in a leaked video, the Germany international revealed that he will wear the number 29 shirt for the Gunners next season, reported by mirror. The highly anticipated move will see Havertz leave Chelsea and join Mikel Arteta's revolution at the Emirates in a deal worth £65 million, including £15 million in add-ons.

In the leaked interview, Havertz explained the significance of the number 29, which has been his squad number during his time at both Bayer Leverkusen and Chelsea. He revealed that he chose the number when he turned professional in Germany and it has always brought him luck. The decision to wear it is also tied to his brother, with whom he used to select the number when playing video games together. Havertz expressed his excitement to wear the number 29 again, this time playing in red for Arsenal.

The number 29 shirt at Arsenal has been vacant since Matteo Guendouzi's departure, and Havertz will be aiming to make a more positive impact than his predecessor. Guendouzi left the club under strained circumstances after a falling out with manager Mikel Arteta.

Despite the deal not being officially announced yet, Arteta has already praised Havertz's talent and versatility in an interview with Spanish outlet Marca. He highlighted the German's experience, including his performances in the Champions League, and expressed his interest in talented young players. Arteta's comments suggest that Havertz will have an important role to play in Arsenal's future plans.

With the leaked video revealing Kai Havertz's chosen shirt number, Arsenal fans can now eagerly anticipate his official announcement and look forward to seeing the talented midfielder donning the number 29 jersey as he joins the Gunners for the upcoming season.