Women's soccer legend Marta came to the rescue as she scored a pivotal goal that resulted in Brazil winning the Copa America Femenina once again on Saturday night.

It was an intense match between the two countries as it was the final game for the South American championship. Colombia had strong momentum throughout the course of the matchup, having the lead three times. They had a 3-2 lead going into stoppage time as key stops on defense would have helped them win the title.

However, that was where Marta stepped up in the dying moments. In the 90+6th minute of normal time, she struck the ball as it got past the opposing goalie and hit the net. This allowed Brazil to equalize the match at three goals apiece and force extra time.

GOOOOOOLAAAAAÇOOOOOO!!!!! É DA RAINHA MARTA!!!!! 👑⚽🇧🇷 O Brasil empata e vai pra prorrogação na FINAL da Conmebol Copa América Feminina 2025!!! Assista AO VIVO! ➡️ https://t.co/bfM6qmb2Th#ATelaDoFutebolFeminino #CopaAmericaFEM pic.twitter.com/qZm3lU3Rrq — TV Brasil (@TVBrasil) August 2, 2025

What's next for Marta, Brazil after Copa America win

It was a clutch moment for Marta to have, especially at age 39. She is still playing at a high level as one of the best women's soccer players ever, stacking up her resume in the process.

Brazil and Colombia both scored goals in extra time as they ended regulation even at four goals apiece. It was conveniently Marta who provided her second goal in the 105th minute before her opponent equalized in the 115th minute.

They needed a penalty shootout to decide the winner, and even that was more intense. The first five rounds ended with them being even at three apiece, going into sudden death to determine the champion.

Brazil converted on their sixth and seventh attempts, putting all the pressure on Colombia to respond. However, it wasn't meant to be for them as their seventh penalty shot was no good. Brazilian goalkeeper Lorena denied the ball from going in, placing her country to the Copa America throne for the ninth time in the national team's history.

It was a thrilling success for the Brazilians, being two years away from hosting the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup. They maintain their status as the best South American squad, making their case as a fearsome opponent to the rest of the world.