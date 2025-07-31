The EA FC 26 Clubs Deep Dive released today, showing off new Archetypes, new dynamic Clubs Rush Live Events, and much more. This year, FC 26 adds community requested features like support for multiple clubs. Without further ado, let's take a look at everything new coming to Clubs in EA FC 26 this year.

EA FC 26 Clubs Reveal – Everything You Need to Know

Overall, FC 26 improves the Clubs mode in a number of ways, including:

Player Archetypes

New Live Events

A Revamped Lobby

Community Requested Feature

New AI Facilities

Improvements to Clubs Gameplay

Archetypes & Player Progression – EA FC 26 Clubs

EA Sports FC 26 will feature 13 archetypes for your Clubs Player to use. Check out all of the new Archetypes and how you can level them up.

You can check out your Archetype via your Archetype card. This card will update as you upgrade your ranks. And as you can expect, you can customize it, making everyone's card unique.

Additionally, the developers aer adding consumables for you to help Level up or unlock new Archetypes From new AXP Multipliers, to items that directly apply AXP, you'll have ways to improve your card.

Furthermore, you can also unlock new Archetypes, as well as Archetype resets to allow you to retrieve sent Attribute Points. Whether it's through Season Pass or Objective rewards, you'll have tons of ways to earn these consumables.

Customizable PlayStyles Slots & Player Attributes

Each archetype possesses two PlayStyles. Fortunately, the game allows players to customize use Customizable PlayStyle slots that allow you to create your own unique build. Earn more slots as you increase your level.

Of course, you can only assign a PlayStyle when you meet the necessary attribute requirement. Keep that in mind if you're looking to unlock a specific PlayStyle. They require the player to have a certain rating in specific attributes in order to even assign them.

Therefore, to really upgrade your Archetype and its PlayStyles, you need Attribute Points. Level up to earn AP, and spend those points on attributes. Remember that each Archetype possesses a different minimum and maximum value for all of their attributes.

Overall, each Archetype possesses four key attributes, which cost less to upgrade. Additionally, they also come with their own specific height/weight range.

Specializations

EA FC 26 Clubs has Specializations, which introduce three different variants for you to work on over time. Like PlayStyles, they require you to reach a certain attribute rating in order to unlock.

When you unlock a Specialization, you earn an extra Signature Perk. Therefore, you also earn another Signature PlayStyle, which you can assign to one of your slots. But what are Signature Perks?

Signature Perks, Explained

Overall, FC 26 feature new Signature Perks. Overall, these are new abilities which enhance your performance even more on the field. There are three types of perks within the game:

Action-Based Perk – Provides Temporary attribute boost

Provides Temporary attribute boost Mechanic-Based Perk – Improves certain techniques

– Improves certain techniques Team-Focused Perk – Benefits Teammates

Live Events in FC 26 Clubs

This year, FC 26 Clubs is introducing new Live Events, including a Dynamic Clubs Rush tournament experience. Each event brings new challenges, and works like a single-elimination knockout tournament. Furthermore, you can duke it out at the new Rush Stadium.

The events work like this:

Each Player can see a list of upcoming and available live events

Select the event to enter the lobby, invite friends, or start playing

Event progress is tracked by individual, not by squad

Some events may have certain requirements in order to join

Some Events may take place over multiple tages

Furthermore, the developers added new Rush House Rules for Clubs Rush Live Events:

Designated Scorer – Goals count as double when scored by your designated scorer, which changes throughout the game

Rugby Rush – Referees do not watch the game

Each Event will be tied to the mode's objectives. Therefore, you can earn more rewards by participating in these events.

Clubs Lobbies & Multiple Clubs, & More

Clubs Lobbies have now been redesigned. You can now match with players, based on how good a fit your Archetype is. While waiting to join a lobby, you can see real-time updates from current matches.

Additionally, the developers added some new Set Piece assignments, giving players more control over their formation.

But the biggest new feature is that FC 26 Clubs Members can now join up to three Clubs at a time. You'll only earn reward from your favorite club, so make sure it's your selected Club before earning any rewards.

Be-A-Goalkeeper & AI Facilities Improvements

BAG (Be-A-Goalkeeper) players saw a lot of improvements this year. But what about Clubs Rush, in specific? The following improvements have been made to the matchmaking experience

Increased maximum lobby size to 5 players (1 must be a GK)

Use “Find GK” setting to prioritize finding a GK.

Furthermore, AI now have their own Facilities. They work similarly to Player Facilities, but contain the following differences:

They only come from attribute increases

They are position-group specific, dedicated to different positions

Player Facilities also received some rebalances, too.

Clubs Gameplay Improvements

Lastly, but not least, we come to Gameplay in Clubs.

Firstly, it's important to note that Clubs is locked to Competitive Gameplay. You must play with this setting on when playing Clubs.

Secondly, the developers made a lot of changes to player fatigue:

When controlling your Player: No longer experiences long-term fatigue

AI Players: AI players have reduction in sprint speed and acceleration when fatigued Long-term and short-term fatigue affect AI players

For PlayStyles Relentless has been changed to increase how quickly you recover from fatigue



Additionally, other improvements include changes to the Match Rating system, as well as new Quick Chat options. Lastly, the CPU has been made more intelligent via improvements to the Call-for-Pass system

Overall, that includes all the major details from the EA FC 26 Clubs Deep Dive. We look forward to hearing more about the game as we approach its launch.

