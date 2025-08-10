Speaking to the press before Manchester City’s 3-0 win over Palermo in a pre-season friendly held in Sicily, Pep Guardiola was asked a few questions about the NBA. Particularly close to the Boston Celtics manager Joe Mazzulla, Guardiola initially expressed excitement over the Celtics’ renewing the head coach’s contract.

“I love it,” he said, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line, as he went on to reveal his love for the NBA.

“The NBA has always been important in my life,” Guardiola said, before being asked about his favorite basketball stars in the post-Michael Jordan era. His reply did not leave a lot to be desired.

Guardiola named Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Stephen Curry as his favorite NBA stars, although Mazzulla might be irked to see two of those players belong to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Celtics coach had even visited City’s training base in Manchester during the 2024 NBA All-Star break.

Article Continues Below

The two are known to have cultivated a close relationship that stems from mutual respect. Guardiola’s team played out the last of their pre-season fixtures before the official season kicks off in England next weekend.

City ended up 3-0 winners with goals from Erling Haaland and Tijjani Reijnders, the latter ending up with a brace. As a result of the win, City lifted the Anglo Palermitan Trophy and will now head back to Manchester.

Under the Spanish manager, Manchester City have won a total of 18 trophies. This includes six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and the 2023 UEFA Champions League. Guardiola joined Manchester City after successful spells at Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

With the latter, he coached legendary Argentine footballer Lionel Messi, alongside the likes of all-time greats such as Xavi, Andres Iniesta, and Carlos Puyol. However, his NBA knowledge appears to be just as impressive, as far as the recent interview goes. 

More NBA News
Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) warms up before a game against theOrlando Magic at Moda Center.
Lakers’ Deandre Ayton, Adou Thiero represent LA hoops at Dodger StadiumRishav Bhat ·
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) signals to teammates during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.
Lakers’ LeBron James reveals new off-court ‘addiction’Richard Pereira ·
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Adam Flagler (14) dribbles down the court beside Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared Butler (12) during the second half at Paycom Center.
Spurs sign NBA champion guard to contractDavid Yapkowitz ·
76ers' Quentin Grimes thinking about money next to injured Paul George and Joel Embiid
The $46 million contract Quentin Grimes should sign with 76ers to end holdoutBrett Siegel ·
Anthony Davis in a Dallas Mavericks jersey in front, close-up looking serious. In background on left, Mavericks Anthony Davis dunking a basketball. In background on right, Mavericks Anthony Davis shooting a basketball.
Why Mavericks’ Anthony Davis is poised for biggest NBA season yetJoey Mistretta ·
Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) exits the game in the fourth quarter as head coach Doc Rivers shakes his hand during game four against the Indiana Pacers of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
3 way-too-early Milwaukee Bucks trade candidates in 2025-26 seasonCaleb Nixon ·