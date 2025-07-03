Less than a month after lifting the UEFA Nations League trophy for Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo and the football world are reeling from the sudden death and heartbreaking loss of Liverpool forward and national teammate Diogo Jota. Early Wednesday morning, Jota and his brother, André Silva, tragically died in a high-speed car crash in Spain. Jota was just 28 years old.

Ronaldo, who spent years alongside Jota with the Portugal national team, responded almost immediately. In a deeply emotional message, he expressed shock and sorrow over the devastating loss.

“It doesn't make sense. Just now we were together in the national team, you'd only just got married. To your family, your wife and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world… Rest in peace, Diogo and André. We will all miss you.”

Não faz sentido. Ainda agora estávamos juntos na Seleção, ainda agora tinhas casado. À tua familia, à tua mulher e aos teus filhos, envio os meus sentimentos e desejo-lhes toda a força do mundo. Sei que estarás sempre com eles. Descansem em Paz, Diogo e André. Vamos todos sentir… pic.twitter.com/H1qSTvPoQs — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) July 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

According to reports, the brothers were driving a Lamborghini along the A-52 motorway near Zamora, Spain, when a tire suddenly blew out as they attempted to overtake another vehicle. The car veered off the road, crashed into a barrier, and burst into flames. Despite the swift arrival of emergency crews, they could not save either of the brothers.

Tragically, the crash occurred just weeks after Jota married his longtime partner, Rute Cardoso, on June 22. Together, they were raising three young children. In a public statement, Liverpool FC shared its profound grief and urged everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this incredibly painful time.

Since joining Liverpool in 2020, Diogo Jota had quickly become a fan favorite. With his relentless energy and sharp scoring instincts, he found the net 65 times in 182 appearances. He played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s 2025 Premier League title run. Internationally, he remained a vital contributor to Portugal’s Nations League campaigns, earning the respect of teammates and supporters alike.

Ultimately, this tragedy cuts deeply, not only for Ronaldo and the national team, but also for fans around the world. Diogo Jota held immense admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo, both as a teammate and as a football icon.

The loss goes far beyond the pitch. The world didn’t just lose a world-class footballer, it lost a devoted father, a loving husband, a caring brother, and a cherished teammate. Once again, the football community is reminded of how fragile life can be, even for its brightest stars.