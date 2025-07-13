Former Lionel Messi teammate and current Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano was at a loss for words after the Argentine exceeded his record-breaking multiple-goal scoring streak to five games. Miami won 2-1 against Nashville SC after Messi scored a goal apiece in each half.

“There are not many words. It is incredible what he continues to do, breaking records every three days,” Mascherano said after the game, before singling the Barcelona legend as the leader of his team, per ESPN.

The first goal came in the 17th minute via a trademark freekick which the 38-year-old tucked neatly into the left corner. However, Nashville hit back via a Harry Mukhtar header at the start of the second half, drawing the game level.

Messi’s second goal came in the 63rd minute. He initially pressed Nashville keeper Joe Willis, who ended up misplacing his pass. Messi proceeded to turn away from the keeper before slotting it past the keeper once again.

With the two goals, Messi ended up tying Nashville’s own Sam Surridge in the race for the Audi Golden Boot. In what is his 21st season in pro football and his third for the David Beckham-owned outfit, Messi continues to lead his team both on the field and in the dressing room.

The 38-year-old is heading towards the end of his career and is seen by many as the greatest football player of all time. He has 872 goals and 385 assists in 1112 professional games thus far in his career, and has won a record eight Ballon d’Or titles.

While his stats do him justice, it is his ability to beat defenders on a weekly basis and creative vision that makes him one of the greatest ever to do it. The reigning World Cup champion has played the majority of his career for Barcelona and joined Inter Miami after three seasons with Paris Saint-Germain.