The Los Angeles Sparks made a splash off the court during WNBA All-Star Weekend, thanks to Kelsey Plum, who went viral for a fun and fashionable moment alongside the Liberty mascot on the Orange Carpet. The lighthearted exchange took place Thursday night, just ahead of Saturday’s All-Star Game, and quickly became one of the most talked-about clips of the weekend.

The WNBA posted the interaction on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing Plum sharing a “twinning” moment with Ellie the Elephant. Both were rocking braided looks—Plum with a sleek, floor-length braid, and Ellie sporting a teal-and-gold braided trunk.

“TWINNNN 🤩👯‍♀️

Kelsey Plum and Ellie showing off their braids before taking the Orange Carpet!”

The video post generated over 195,000 views, with fans loving the playful interaction. Plum wore a sparkling red mini-dress and heels, while Ellie stood beside her holding a golden basketball prop. Their matching braids and mirrored poses captured the spirit of the WNBA’s growing Orange Carpet culture—where fashion, flair, and fun meet basketball.

This twinning interaction wasn’t just about style—it highlighted camaraderie across teams and showed how players like Plum help grow the league’s cultural visibility. As one of the Sparks' top acquisitions this offseason, the moment helped soften her image following past controversies and reinforced her value both on and off the court.

Plum, a four-time WNBA All-Star, was acquired by the Sparks in January as part of a blockbuster three-team trade from the Las Vegas Aces. In her first season with Los Angeles, she’s averaging 20.1 points, 5.8 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game. Her All-Star selection comes as she continues to help the Sparks stay competitive despite an 8–14 record. The team currently ranks 6th in the Western Conference and 10th overall in the league.

The Orange Carpet is part of the WNBA's broader effort to build star power, celebrate player personalities, and deepen fan engagement. Plum’s viral moment does all of that and more—bringing attention not just to her but also to the franchise as it looks to build momentum in the second half of the 2025 season.

Beyond the flashbulbs and braids, the moment with the Liberty mascot captured what the All-Star weekend is all about—community, connection, and creativity. It’s another reason the Sparks remain one of the WNBA’s most watched franchises this season.

