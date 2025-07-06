With the growing popularity of Major League Soccer year after year in the United States, growth and partnerships remain at the forefront of the league's plans for expansion. From introducing new teams to bringing Lionel Messi to Miami, MLS is pulling out all the stops to draw fans to their sport. Next up, they'll partner with longtime supporter Adidas to release a pack of Adidas Gazelle sneakers with team-specific colorways.

It's becoming commonplace for sports leagues to collaborate with footwear brands on creating team-specific colorways for fans to have an even more immersive role for their team. Just recently, the NFL continued their Nike Pegasus line for the upcoming 2025 season after a number of similar drops in past years.

This will be the second collaboration between Adidas and MLS for a footwear collection, recently announcing continuation of their new Archive third kits for teams like Inter Miami, LA Galaxy, and Sporting Kansas City. As of now, we're seeing 10 upcoming teams receive their own pair. However, Inter Miami has a number of previous collaborations and we should see more teams added in the coming weeks.

The canvas for this upcoming concept will be the Adidas Gazelle, first launched in 1966 and recycled countless times before finally hitting a mainstream waves over the last few years. The pairs appear with sueded uppers to match each teams' primary color, with leather Adidas three stripes matching secondary colors. Varying rubber soles also add a pop of color, but the main detail is each team name or logo printed on the back heel. This final detail ties the shoe together as each pari is finished with “Gazelle” on the side.

The MLS Adidas Gazelle collection is set to release July 16, 2025 with each shoe coming at a standard retail tag of $110. There's no word on how exclusive these will be, but chances are they'll sell quickly given the popularity behind the silhouette. The drop will commence on Adidas platforms and select Adidas retailers.

Which team are you supporting with this upcoming release?