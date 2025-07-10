Inter Miami star Lionel Messi added yet another chapter to his storied career, delivering a brace in a 2–1 victory over New England Revolution. With this performance, Messi became the first player in MLS history to score multiple goals in four consecutive regular-season matches.

Inter Miami set the tone early. Messi calmly slotted home a rebound inside the box to open the scoring. Minutes later, he combined with Sergio Busquets and fired a clinical shot from the edge of the area, doubling both his tally and Miami’s lead. It was classic Messi: deadly, composed, and utterly inevitable. New England pulled one back late against Inter Miami, but the outcome was never in doubt.

The goals bring his season total to 14 in just 15 matches. Despite playing fewer games than most contenders, he’s now within striking distance of the league’s top scorers. But beyond the numbers, Lionel Messi continues to elevate Inter Miami with his movement, passing, and relentless drive.

Once again, his teammates and staff praised his finishing, vision, and leadership on the pitch, clearly in awe of his performance. While many stars fade with age, Messi is redefining what longevity looks like at the highest level.

The win extends Inter Miami’s unbeaten run to four games, lifting them to fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Crucially, they still have multiple games in hand, putting them in a strong position for a deep playoff push if this form continues. With Messi in peak rhythm and the supporting cast finding cohesion, Miami is beginning to look like a legitimate title contender. More importantly, they now have a real chance to erase the sting of last season’s early playoff exit.

Up next is a key fixture against Nashville. Messi will have a chance to overtake one of the league’s top scorers. The spotlight returns, not just because of his name, but because of his relentless string of historic performances.

Every time Lionel Messi steps on the field, he seems to break new ground. For MLS and Inter Miami, his presence is more than a spectacle, it’s becoming a history-making and season-defining force.